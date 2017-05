Dec 2 Gold Reserve Inc

* Says co has agreed to further modify settlement agreement previously entered into with Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

* Gold Reserve - first payment of U.S. $300 million originally scheduled for Nov 30, 2016, is now rescheduled to take place on or before December 15, 2016

* Gold Reserve Inc - "our meetings here in Caracas have gone well, funding is now in place"