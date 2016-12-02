Dec 2 Gibraltar Industries Inc :
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - will exit its us bar grating
product line and its small european business selling residential
solar racking
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - action will include closing of
5 facilities and release of 250 employees over next 120 days
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - combined effect of actions on
overall company is expected to reduce annual revenues by
approximately $75 million
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - actions will primarily affect
industrial and infrastructure products segment
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - actions will increase annual
operating income by upwards of $6 million, or $0.12 per diluted
share
* Approximately $21 million of net charges, or $0.68 per
diluted share, will be recorded in Q4 2016
* Gibraltar Industries Inc - $6 million of net charges, or
$0.19 per share, will be recorded in Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: