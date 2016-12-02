BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 (Reuters) -
* Varia US Properties says has achieved take-up ratio of 53.2 percent in its rights offering
* says first day of trading on Six Swiss Exchange is expected on 8 December 2016.
* The company intends to raise gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of offered shares of up to 124.7 million Swiss francs ($123.44 million). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 1.0102 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage: