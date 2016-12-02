Dec 2 Vitec Software Group AB (publ) :

* Entered into agreement with PensionDanmark, wherein PensionDanmark will use PORTMAN as their portfolio management system

* Deal has revenue at about 8 million Danish crowns ($1.14 million) and continuing annual subscription agreement