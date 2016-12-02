BRIEF-Blonder Tongue Laboratories Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017
Dec 2 Vitec Software Group AB (publ) :
* Entered into agreement with PensionDanmark, wherein PensionDanmark will use PORTMAN as their portfolio management system
* Deal has revenue at about 8 million Danish crowns ($1.14 million) and continuing annual subscription agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9873 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017
* Vodafone hopes to expand M-Pesa money transfer business (Adds further comments by Vodacom CEO, analyst)