BRIEF-Jensen Group Q1 revenue up at 82.5 million euro
* REVENUE DURING Q1 WAS 82.5 MILLION EURO, 3.2 PCT HIGHER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016
Dec 2 Safestay Plc
* Chief executive, Philip Houghton will be stepping down from board and leaving company on 31 December 2016
* Larry Lipman, executive chairman of Safestay will manage business in short transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVENUE DURING Q1 WAS 82.5 MILLION EURO, 3.2 PCT HIGHER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016
KOBARID, Slovenia, May 15 Nestled in a valley just a few miles from the Italian border, Ana Ros' restaurant lures food-lovers from around the world with her quirky dishes: eel with pomegranate, foie gras and field chicory and tripe with fava beans and fried nettles.