BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Morningstar Inc :
* Morningstar Research Inc, a Canadian unit of Morningstar Inc, says U.S. election results boost North American stock funds in Nov 2016
* Morningstar Research Inc - U.S. Equity and U.S. small/mid cap equity were top-performing regionally based equity categories for November
* Morningstar Research - for 2nd straight month, in Nov, worst overall performer was Morningstar precious metals equity fund index, which fell 16.6 percent
* Morningstar Research Inc - with prospects of rising yields, fixed-income funds posted negative results in November
* Morningstar Research Inc - all five Canadian stock categories had positive results in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.