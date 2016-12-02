US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
Dec 2 Aarvee Denims and Exports Ltd :
* Says Suketu Shah, chief executive officer has tendered his resigned on November 30, 2016
* Says appointed S. Banerjee as chief executive officer Source text: bit.ly/2gU4tB7 Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.