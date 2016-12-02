BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Dec 2 Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 143.7 million rupees versus profit 207.8 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 1.61 billion rupees versus 1.60 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2gNZVjt Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago