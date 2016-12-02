BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Moscow Exchange :
* Says November total trading volumes up 28.3 pct year-on-year to 73.7 trillion roubles ($1.15 trillion)
* Says turnover grew across all Moscow Exchange major markets
* November total trading volumes on equity and bond market grew by 29 pct to 2,398.6 billion roubles
* November money market turnover surged 75.7 pct year-on-year to 31.8 trillion roubles
* November FX Market turnover advanced by 8.4 pct to 25.7 trillion roubles
* November derivatives market volumes were up 6.5 pct and amounted to 9.9 trillion roubles
* November precious metals market trading volumes reached 10.1 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/2ggnduO
