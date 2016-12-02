BRIEF-2C Partners Q1 result swings to loss of of 856,427 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 856,427 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 3,457 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Dec 2 Agrarius AG :
* Issues convertible bond with a volume of up to 425,000.00 euros ($451,987.50)
* Bond is convertible into a total of up to 85,000 shares with a proportionate amount of the share capital of 1.00 euro each
* Term of the bond: 5 years, coupon of 2.5 percent p.a.
* Conversion price 5.00 euros per share
* Outlook raised for 2016
* Now expects FY sales revenues of at least 5.2 million euros; raises EBITDA forecast to at least 1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, May 15 Canadian home resales fell in April as a government move to cool the long housing boom sent buyers to the sidelines and sparked a spike of new listings, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday.