HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Etiler Gida :
* To increase share capital by 6.5 million lira ($1.85 million) through private placement to Gurtas Tarim
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5211 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO