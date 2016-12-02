Dec 2 China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd

* Wah Yan Healthcare and purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Ray Medicine) entered into share transfer agreement

* Deal for aggregate cash consideration of HK$88 million

* Purchaser to acquire sale shares, representing an aggregate of about 29.0% of issued share capital of RK Pharmaceutical

* Purchaser is China New Rich Medicine Holding Co. Limited