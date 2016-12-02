BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
Dec 2 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Q2 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 56 compared to TSEK 52 in the second quarter previous year
* Q2 operating loss was TSEK 35,867 compared to a loss of TSEK 41,008 in the second quarter previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago