UPDATE 3-Vodafone's South African arm Vodacom takes over $2.6 bln stake in Kenya's Safaricom
* Vodafone hopes to expand M-Pesa money transfer business (Adds further comments by Vodacom CEO, analyst)
Dec 2 Ellaktor SA :
* 9-month turnover 1.28 billion euros ($1.36 billion) versus 1.10 billion euros year ago
* 9-month EBIT 61.5 million euros versus 35.0 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBT 5.8 million euros versus EBT loss 30.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2g0CBhf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone hopes to expand M-Pesa money transfer business (Adds further comments by Vodacom CEO, analyst)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 87,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO