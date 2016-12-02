BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
* DP world partners with CDPQ to create CA$ 5 billion (US$3.7 billion) investment platform
* Investment platform totals CA$ 5 billion (US$ 3.7 billion), with DP world holding a 55% share and CDPQ remaining 45%.
* investment platform to invest in global port and terminal businesses globally
* platform will also invest mostly in existing assets, but with up to 25% invested in greenfield opportunities
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing