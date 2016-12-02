Dec 2 Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

* DP world partners with CDPQ to create CA$ 5 billion (US$3.7 billion) investment platform

* Investment platform totals CA$ 5 billion (US$ 3.7 billion), with DP world holding a 55% share and CDPQ remaining 45%.

* investment platform to invest in global port and terminal businesses globally

* platform will also invest mostly in existing assets, but with up to 25% invested in greenfield opportunities