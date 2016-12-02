HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Floridienne SA :
* Subsidiary Biobest acquires Real Ipm Kenya
* Acquisition of 100 pct of shares of Real Ipm Kenya Ltd
* Expects to finalize the operation at the beginning of January 2017, after obtaining the necessary approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO