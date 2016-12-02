HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 S&P Global Ratings
* Republic of Ireland 'A+/A-1' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* expect the impact of Brexit on the Irish economy will be negative but manageable, although its exact magnitude remains uncertain Source (bit.ly/2fP56A5)
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing