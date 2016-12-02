Dec 2 Orco Property Group SA :

* Announces intragroup disposals and acquisitions of real estate projects with CPI group

* Acquires from CPI group development projects located in Czech Republic, comprising of land bank for future developments.

* On dec 1, 2016 OPG disposed to CPI group two of its income producing assets located in Prague, namely Palac Archa and Hradcanska Office Center

* All these transactions were structured as share deals and prices were based at IFRS NAV