BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 Orco Property Group SA :
* Announces intragroup disposals and acquisitions of real estate projects with CPI group
* Acquires from CPI group development projects located in Czech Republic, comprising of land bank for future developments.
* On dec 1, 2016 OPG disposed to CPI group two of its income producing assets located in Prague, namely Palac Archa and Hradcanska Office Center
* All these transactions were structured as share deals and prices were based at IFRS NAV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage: