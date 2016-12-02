Dec 2 Aedifica SA :

* Capital increase of about 8 million euros ($8.54 million)

* Co's shareholders opt for 37 pct of shares for dividend in shares

* Decrease in debt-to-assets ratio of about 0.6 pct

* Issuance of 122,672 new shares

* Newly created shares to be listed on Euronext Brussels and are immediately tradable