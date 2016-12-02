BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 Aedifica SA :
* Capital increase of about 8 million euros ($8.54 million)
* Co's shareholders opt for 37 pct of shares for dividend in shares
* Decrease in debt-to-assets ratio of about 0.6 pct
* Issuance of 122,672 new shares
* Newly created shares to be listed on Euronext Brussels and are immediately tradable
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing