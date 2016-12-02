BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for April
* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.1 percent at April-end versus 1.2 percent at March-end - SEC filing
Dec 2 Porter Bancorp Inc :
* Porter Bancorp-Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled against bank in decision with partial dissenting opinion in PBI Bank. v. Signature Point et al matter
* Porter Bancorp - Punitive damages, statutory interest currently about $7.9 million were not previously accrued,will impact earnings, capital in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage: