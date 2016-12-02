Dec 2 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global Operating, launches amended and restated consent solicitation related to senior notes

* Terraform Global Inc - consent solicitation will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 6, 2016