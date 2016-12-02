BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
Dec 2 S&P:
* New York City's 2017 series B, subseries B-1, B-2, and B-3 general obligation bonds rated 'AA'; other ratings affirmed
* rating reflects view of New York City's strong economy, adequate budgetary performance, very strong management, strong budgetary flexibility Source bit.ly/2h3qi5z
NEW YORK, May 15 Commodity-linked stocks and world currencies got a lift on Monday from a surge in crude oil prices after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would extend oil supply cuts into 2018.