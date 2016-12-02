BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 2 Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman reports sale of 100,000 shares of co's common stock on Nov 30 at average price of $41.38 per share - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gPDeLK) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO