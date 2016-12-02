HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc - On November 29, 2016, co entered into a credit agreement-SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for up to $100 million in revolving loans, none of which was drawn at closing
* Expects to use proceeds of revolving credit facility to finance ongoing working capital needs Source text: [bit.ly/2gPBbqS] Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing