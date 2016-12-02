HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Alliqua Biomedical Inc
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc- On November 28 entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement dated November 1, 2016 - SEC filing
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc - Amendment pursuant to which perceptive agreed to extend currently effective forbearance period through December 31, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2gJONBn] Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing