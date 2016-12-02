HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney Co - Board of directors amended and restated company's amended and restated bylaws
* Walt Disney-Amended bylaws to change maximum number of nominees that can be included in proxy statement from 20% of board to greater of two, 20% of board Source text: [bit.ly/2g27H85] Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing