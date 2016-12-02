HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Moleculin Biotech Inc
* Files for offering of up to $15 million - SEC filing
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says offering may include combination of units, shares of common stock and warrants Source text: [bit.ly/2fUxmfT] Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing