BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 2 Alpine Associates Management Inc
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- intends to vote against Privatebancorp's proposed stock and cash acquisition by CIBC
* Alpine Associates Management Inc- hold approximately 1.5 million shares of Privatebancorp, Inc.
* Alpine Associates - "since U.S. Presidential election, it is clear that fundamental backdrop for regional banking industry has dramatically improved"
* Alpine Associates-believe "fair-minded view" of Privatebancorp's valuation suggests standalone value is equal to/higher than price offered by CIBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO