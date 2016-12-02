BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Dec 2 First Republic Bank
* First Republic Bank - Calling for redemption of all of outstanding depositary shares relating to its 6.70% noncumulative perpetual series a preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO