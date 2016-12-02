BRIEF-Camden Property Trust files for potential mixed shelf offfering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offfering ; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pP5LBx Further company coverage:
Dec 2 AT&T Inc
* AT&T Inc - AT&T has been informed that it is a bidder within "competitive range" by First Responder Network
* AT&T Inc - In October 2016, pdvWireless, Inc. stated that it was no longer being considered for award by First Responder Network
* AT&T Inc - Rivada Mercury filed a motion stating that it was protesting decision to exclude Rivada Mercury's proposal "from competitive range"
* AT&T Inc - On November 28, AT&T filed a motion to intervene in Rivada's litigation
* AT&T - Co not aware of other bidders who remain within "competitive range" of First Responder Network procurement Source text: [bit.ly/2fQhUWG] Further company coverage:
