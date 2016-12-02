HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 (Reuters) -
* Edward Lampert says proposed that Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores consider participating in the process previously announced by Sears Holdings
* Edward Lampert says his proposal relates to Sears Holdings evaluating alternatives for its Kenmore, Craftsman and Diehard brands and its Sears Home Services business
* Edward Lampert says communicated to Sears Hometown that he and his affiliates would consider acquiring additional securities of the co in connection with any such transaction Source text: (bit.ly/2gJYsb4) Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing