HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Ford Motor Co
* Ford Motor says notifying holders of 4.25% senior convertible notes due 2036 that they may exercise option to require Ford to repurchase notes on Dec 20
* Ford Motor says repurchase price for notes to be equal to 100% of principal amount of such notes outstanding, plus accrued, unpaid interest thereon to Dec 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing