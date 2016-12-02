Dec 2 Lucara Diamond Corp

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine

* Lucara Diamond Corp - "Unaware of any fraud or illegal activities, of its current or former employees, in relation to mining contract"

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Change in mining contractor is not expected to have any material impact on production.

* Lucara Diamond Corp - Orderly transition to a new mining contractor is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: