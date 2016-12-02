HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Lucara Diamond Corp
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Terminated its contract with Eqstra Botswana to provide mining related services at its Karowe Mine
* Lucara Diamond Corp - "Unaware of any fraud or illegal activities, of its current or former employees, in relation to mining contract"
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Change in mining contractor is not expected to have any material impact on production.
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Orderly transition to a new mining contractor is underway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing