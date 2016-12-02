HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Directcash Payments Inc
* Shareholders approve plan of arrangement with Cardtronics PLC
* Directcash Payments Inc says approximately 99.8% of shareholders represented in person or by proxy at meeting voted in favour of arrangement resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing