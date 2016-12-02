HIGHLIGHTS-Big investors take stakes in Facebook, exit Macy's in first quarter
May 15 The following are some of the hot stocks and sectors in which hedge fund managers either took new positions or exited existing positions in the first quarter.
Dec 2 Celanese Corp
* Celanese announces Paraformaldehyde price increase
* Celanese Corp says price increase of $0.035/lb will be effective Dec. 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing