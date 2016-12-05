Dec 5 eXtract Group Limited
* JSE: Exg - Boteti Project Update
* Boteti has advised Eqstra Botswana of its intention to
terminate opencast mining contract and to cease mining
operations on 13 Dec
* Boteti further intends to withhold payment due to Eqstra
Botswana for work performed in october and november
* Decision to withhold payments as a result of
irreconcilable differences with regards to volumes mined
* Company categorically denies and refutes any allegations
of improper conduct relating to performance of its contractual
obligations
* Made all reasonable efforts to resolve issue in order to
progress partnership in a mutually beneficial way
* Eqstra Botswana will seek to recoup its damages, in terms
of contract, which was to endure to December 2020
* Discussions are ongoing to minimise job losses in Botswana
* Contract value for Eqstra Botswana is approximately r500
million per annum of revenue and contributed r8.5 million profit
after taxation per annum
