Dec 5 India Grid Trust:

* Files draft offer document with SEBI for initial public issue of units aggregating up to INR 26.50 billion

* Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited and Sterlite Infraventures Limited are the sponsor and investment manager, respectively of Indigrid Source text: [India Grid Trust files Draft Offer Document with the SEBI for Initial Public Issue of Units aggregating up to Rs 26,500 million. Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited and Sterlite Infraventures Limited are the sponsor and investment manager, respectively of Indigrid]