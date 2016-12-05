Dec 5 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Single-dose Betalutin shows promising efficacy, improved duration of response and
favourable safety in relapsed NHL patients
* In 35 patients evaluable for efficacy, overall response rate (ORR) was 63 pct, with 29 pct
complete responses (CR)
* Betalutin is well tolerated, with predictable and manageable safety profile
* Durable responses have been observed with median duration of response of 20.7 months for
all patients in Arm 1
* Says results support escalating to higher dosing regimen in final stages of Phase 1/2
study that will allow to decide optimal dosing regimen for pivotal Phase 2 study, PARADIGME,
expected in Q1 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)