Dec 5 Wilson Therapeutics AB :
* Announces that WTX101 meets primary endpoint in Phase 2 study in Wilson disease
* Liver status was stabilized or improved over treatment period in majority of patients
* Mean reduction of serum free copper levels was 77 pct
* WTX101 was generally well tolerated, with no reported cases of initial drug-induced
neurological worsening upon treatment initiation
* Says will now focus on agreeing final Phase 3 program with relevant regulatory
authorities, and expects to initiate pivotal Phase 3 study in 2017
