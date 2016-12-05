Dec 5 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Settlement with majority of claimants in 2008 shareholder
rights issue litigation
* Without any admission of liability, rbs has concluded a
full and final settlement with three out of five shareholder
groups
* In total, rbs is willing to make available settlement sums
of up to £800 million assuming settlement of all claims, to be
split among all five shareholder groups
* Shareholder groups represented 77% of claims by value in
2008 shareholder rights issue litigation
* Is willing to make available settlement sums of up to £800
million assuming settlement of all claims
* Total settlement amount of up to £800 million is covered
by existing provisions.
* Will now seek to agree finalised terms with members of
remaining two groups
* Any claims for which settlement is not achieved will,
however, continue to be vigorously defended
* Trial for such claims is due to commence in march 2017
(Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)