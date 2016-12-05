Dec 5 Hansteen Holdings Plc

* Portfolio update for period 1 July to 30 November 2016

* 836 lettings and lease renewals for more than 4.3 million sq ft

* Securing annualised income of 16.6 million stg; further deals in pipeline

* Vacancy reduced to 4.2 million sq ft (390,000 sq m) or 10.2 percent (30 June 2016: 5.3 million sq ft or 12.9 percent)

* Rental growth emerging in UK and Germany

* Following summer hiatus and Brexit vote, capital markets have come back strongly

* Following summer hiatus and Brexit vote, capital markets have come back strongly

* Has been a marked increase in investor appetite for multi-let, light industrial assets from overseas and national investors