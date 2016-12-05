Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Outlook for China's banking system is negative; operating environment deteriorating

* Baseline scenario assumes a further moderation in real GDP growth to 6.3% in 2017 from 6.7% in the first three quarters of 2016

* Expect government support to remain strong for major banks, reflecting policy imperative of maintaining public confidence and systemic stability

* Expect chinese authorities will step up their efforts to tackle country's rising level of corporate leverage over the next 12-18 months

* Government support for smaller banks will become more selective, support will remain high for the larger regional banks

* With capitalization, banks will maintain stable and adequate capital levels, underpinned by slowing asset growth and capital-raising

* Mid and small-sized banks will face higher capital pressure, more likely to turn to equity and capital securities issuances

* Profitability will be pressured as moderating economic growth Source text : bit.ly/2gFUXoj