Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* Outlook for China's banking system is negative; operating
environment deteriorating
* Baseline scenario assumes a further moderation in real GDP
growth to 6.3% in 2017 from 6.7% in the first three quarters of
2016
* Expect government support to remain strong for major
banks, reflecting policy imperative of maintaining public
confidence and systemic stability
* Expect chinese authorities will step up their efforts to
tackle country's rising level of corporate leverage over the
next 12-18 months
* Government support for smaller banks will become more
selective, support will remain high for the larger regional
banks
* With capitalization, banks will maintain stable and
adequate capital levels, underpinned by slowing asset growth and
capital-raising
* Mid and small-sized banks will face higher capital
pressure, more likely to turn to equity and capital securities
issuances
* Profitability will be pressured as moderating economic
growth
