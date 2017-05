Dec 5 Tarsus Group Plc

* Placing of new ordinary shares to raise 24.1 million stg

* Conditionally agreed to buy 80.1 percent of Connect Meetings LLC for a cash consideration of up to about $57 million

* To place up to 10.25 million new ordinary shares of 5 pence each in capital of Tarsus at 35.0 pence per placing share