Dec 5 South China Holdings Co Ltd :
* Refers to litigation in china concerning infringement of
copyrights of computer softwares that belong to south china
skytech
* "considers that nanjing skytech was in fact an empty shell
company, basically with no employees, no office base and no
capital"
* "will explore every possible course of action to claim for
ownership of remaining 18 computer softwares"
* Noted that sinosoft had disclosed in its prospectus dated
27 june 2013 of its alleged ownership of certain computer
softwares
* "will seek an injunction prohibiting nanjing skytech
and/or sinosoft to continue to sell and/or use these computer
softwares"
