Dec 5 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd -
* discloseable Transaction - Joint Venture With Caesars In
Incheon, The Republic Of Korea
* Group intends to fund its commitment for jv company from
group's internal resources
* Deal in relation to formation of a joint venture
* r&f properties company limited, entered into agreement
with caesars korea holding company, llc
* Upon completion of initial closing, each of r&f (hk) and
caesars will hold a 50% interest in jv company
* agreement contemplates an initial equity contribution by
each of r&f (hk) and caesars to jv company in amount of
us$30.5mln
* agreement contemplates potential further equity
contributions by each of r&f (hk) and caesars in amount of up to
us$110mln
