Dec 5 Sitashree Food Products Ltd
* Approved raising of funds through QIP of equity shares in
one or more tranches upto INR 200 million
Source text: [Sita Shree Food Products Ltd has informed BSE that
a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is held on
December 05, 2016, the board have approved raising of funds
through Qualified-Institutions Placement of equity shares /
Convertible securities or such other securities in one or more
tranches upto Rs. 20 crores subject to approval of members in
general meeting and in compliance with the Securities and
Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure
Requirements] Regulations, 2009 and the Companies Act, 2013 and
the rules made thereunder]
Further company coverage: