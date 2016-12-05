US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Dec 5 Rattanindia Power Ltd
* Sept-quarter net loss 507.3 million rupees versus loss 828.2 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 2.61 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2fZccSw Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)