Dec 5 Cesca Therapeutics Inc

* Cesca submits IDE supplement for CLI pivotal trial

* Cesca Therapeutics Inc - Company expects FDA to submit its response to IDE supplement within 30 days from submission

* Cesca Therapeutics - Revised phase III trial design will focus on difference in AFS measured over 12 months between treatment arm, a sham control arm