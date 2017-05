Dec 5 Cmi Ltd

* Says approved appointment of Rattan lal aggarwal as chief financial officer Source text: [CMI Ltd has informed BSE that on recommendation of Audit Committee of the Company, Board of Directors at their Meeting held on December 05, 2016 has approved the appointment of Mr. Rattan Lal Aggarwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company in place of Mr. Ghan Shyam Dass with immediate effect] Further company coverage: