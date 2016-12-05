BRIEF-Tidewater receives approval of first day motions
* Court has granted relief requested by company in certain first day motions related to ordinary course business activities
Dec 5 Terraform Power Inc
* Files 10-k for year ending Dec 31, 2015
* Accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 19 The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog said on Friday it plans to appoint a committee of retirees in Puerto Rico's bankruptcy to negotiate for pensioners facing benefit cuts as part of the island's debt restructuring.